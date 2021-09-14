Mercer religion professors to speak at Storytellers Macon

Left to right, Shehnaz Haqqani and Rev. Jake Hall. Haqqani and Hall will be featured speakers at Storytellers Macon on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Two Mercer University religion professors will speak at a Storytellers Macon event Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Grant’s Lounge.

Storytellers is a monthly event “created to give people a platform to tell their stories,” according to their website.

Among many past speakers, Mercer alum Angel Colquitt has previously spoken at a Storytellers event. Their story can be found on Spotify.

“We believe that it is important for people to be able to share a part of themselves, and we believe that anyone can tell a story,” the description on their Facebook page says.

These five-minute stories are unrehearsed and shared by members of the community, sometimes around a specific theme of the month.

This month’s theme is “Finding My Religion.” There are three speakers planned.

Shehnaz Haqqani, an assistant professor of religion whose research specializes in the intersections of gender and sexuality with Islam, will speak at the event. She was born and raised in Austin, Texas, where she became interested in justice, equity and activism.

The second featured speaker from Mercer is Rev. Jake Hall, who was recently named Director of Initiatives in Faith and Culture for Mercer’s Baugh Center. Prior to his position at Mercer, Hall served as senior pastor at Macon’s Highland Hills Baptist Church since 2013. He is an adjunct professor in the McAfee School of Theology.

Chief Diversity Officer and Dean for Equity and Inclusion at Wesleyan College Tonya Parker will also be featured.

The event is free and open to the public. Show out to support Mercer faculty and learn about how these local leaders were called to their higher power.