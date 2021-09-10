Vaccine town hall, clinic to be held by Mercer Faith in the Vaccine Ambassadors

An attendee receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic the Faith in the Vaccine Ambassadors helped to organize for the local Hispanic community in July. Photo provided by the Mercer Office of Marketing Communications.

Mercer University’s Faith in the Vaccine Ambassadors and OneMacon will host a vaccine town hall and clinic at the Rosa Jackson Community Center on Sept. 11 at 11:30 a.m.

Faith in the Vaccine Ambassadors Komal Gandhi and Erika Thomas worked with OneMacon, a citywide community service initiative, to organize the town hall and clinic. The event is part of OneMacon’s Family Fun and Service Day.

The Faith in Vaccine Ambassadors Project is sponsored by a group called the Interfaith Group Core, a nonprofit that equips citizens and professionals with the knowledge and skills needed for leadership in a religiously diverse world.

“It is a group that has the idea that people of all different faith traditions and no faith traditions can work together on projects for the common good,” Mercer professor Darlene Flaming said to 13WMAZ.

The town hall meeting will feature Department of Public Health Chair Cheryl Gaddis, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the School of Medicine Dr. Bonzo Reddick and Administrator of the Macon-Bibb County Health Department Dr. Jimmie Smith. The panelists will discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and answer questions.

Participants are free to ask questions during the town hall and attend the clinic. Doses of the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available to any attendee at no cost. No appointment or health insurance is required.

The town hall will start at 11:30 a.m. and continue until noon, and the Family Fun and Service Day lasts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.