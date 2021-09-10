Second Saturday series to begin with Alabama football watch party, live music
Mercer University has announced the introduction of “Second Saturday,” with the first event coinciding with the University of Alabama v. Mercer football game Sept. 11.
Second Saturday will occur on the second Saturday of each month this fall, with a block party and live music highlighting the events’ proceedings.
The event will provide students the ability to cheer on the team in Tuscaloosa from Macon.
The event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. with the streets being shut down for a block party. Outdoor seating will be available throughout Mercer Village, and student organizations will be able to tailgate.
The game kicks off at 4 p.m. on the big screen, with the Bears hoping to cause a shock upset at the home of the Crimson Tide. The last time Mercer played the Southeastern Conference was in 2017, and the Bears lost 56-0.
Country music singer-songwriter Megan Fowler will perform following the football game.
Free pizza from Jag’s will be available for students at 6 p.m. until stocks run out. There will also be food and beverage specials at the restaurants in Mercer Village before the event ends at 9 p.m.
