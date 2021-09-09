GALLERY: Sororities celebrate fall Bid Day following formal recruitment
Photographer Katie Linker captures the joyous, glittery, glory of Mercer University’s Fall 2021 Panhellenic Bid Day. Formal recruitment for Mercer’s four sororities in the National Panhellenic Conference started Sept. 1, and finished on Sept. 6 with bid day.
The Cluster’s comments section is meant to be a place for respectful conversation and reflection on issues and events affecting students at Mercer University. Comments are moderated by the student staff of The Cluster to ensure that those made visible on the website reflect these standards. Harassment, hate, spam and personal attacks on staff members will not be approved. This does not mean that critical comments will be rejected. We welcome diverse perspectives on our reporting and on students’ experiences at Mercer University. Comments will not be approved unless a valid name and email address are submitted. Please also note that our comment moderation system logs IP addresses associated with every comment submitted.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.