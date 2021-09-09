GALLERY: Sororities celebrate fall Bid Day following formal recruitment

Katie Linkner, Contributor|September 9, 2021

Gallery|20 Photos
Image: Katie Linkner
Two members of Alpha Delta Pi hug after they “run the hill” during the Panhellenic sorority bid day on Sept. 6, 2021. The bid day celebration is when new members of Mercer’s four Panhellenic sororities get to celebrate after joining their sorority. Each new member gets a “bid” from the sorority that believes the new girl will best fit into.

Photographer Katie Linker captures the joyous, glittery, glory of Mercer University’s Fall 2021 Panhellenic Bid Day. Formal recruitment for Mercer’s four sororities in the National Panhellenic Conference started Sept. 1, and finished on Sept. 6 with bid day.