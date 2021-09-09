Election results for 2021-2022 Mercer SGA Senators released

Jacob Just-Buddy, Mercer SGA’s Public Relations and Elections Student Correspondent, helps hang up signs with senator election results outside of Tarver Library on Sept. 9.

Mercer’s Student Government Association (SGA) released results for their annual senatorial elections earlier this evening.

Positions were open for five freshmen, three juniors and one senior to join the SGA senate. Voting was open for all freshman, junior and senior students at Mercer from Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. to Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.

The nine students elected into positions on Freshman, Junior and Senior Senate for the 2021-2022 school year are as follows.

Freshman Senate

Rafael Garcia-Chirino – Freshman Class President – 243 votes

Dirk Kotze – 170 votes

Michael Roberts – 143 votes

Dalton Lloyd – 116 votes

Audrey Stratton – 106 votes

Junior Senate

Themba Nsubuga – 126 votes

Michael Bowman – 82 votes

Bridgette Jones – 82 votes

Senior Senate

Sheridan King – 102 votes

SGA consists of an executive board, five standing committees and 25 senators. Elections were held for SGA’s current Executive Board last spring.

Senate meetings are open to the entire student body and will be held Mondays at 6 p.m. in CSC II this semester.