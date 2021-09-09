Election results for 2021-2022 Mercer SGA Senators released
Mercer’s Student Government Association (SGA) released results for their annual senatorial elections earlier this evening.
Positions were open for five freshmen, three juniors and one senior to join the SGA senate. Voting was open for all freshman, junior and senior students at Mercer from Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. to Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.
The nine students elected into positions on Freshman, Junior and Senior Senate for the 2021-2022 school year are as follows.
Freshman Senate
- Rafael Garcia-Chirino – Freshman Class President – 243 votes
- Dirk Kotze – 170 votes
- Michael Roberts – 143 votes
- Dalton Lloyd – 116 votes
- Audrey Stratton – 106 votes
Junior Senate
- Themba Nsubuga – 126 votes
- Michael Bowman – 82 votes
- Bridgette Jones – 82 votes
Senior Senate
- Sheridan King – 102 votes
SGA consists of an executive board, five standing committees and 25 senators. Elections were held for SGA’s current Executive Board last spring.
Senate meetings are open to the entire student body and will be held Mondays at 6 p.m. in CSC II this semester.
Samantha Homcy is a junior at Mercer and is majoring in journalism and criminal justice. She started writing for The Cluster as soon as she got to Mercer...
The Cluster’s comments section is meant to be a place for respectful conversation and reflection on issues and events affecting students at Mercer University. Comments are moderated by the student staff of The Cluster to ensure that those made visible on the website reflect these standards. Harassment, hate, spam and personal attacks on staff members will not be approved. This does not mean that critical comments will be rejected. We welcome diverse perspectives on our reporting and on students’ experiences at Mercer University. Comments will not be approved unless a valid name and email address are submitted. Please also note that our comment moderation system logs IP addresses associated with every comment submitted.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.