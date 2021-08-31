Five great places to study on campus

The transition to college can be tough, and getting used to a new school and a new environment contributes to that. One of the most important parts of starting college is developing an efficient study plan. Luckily, there are lots of beautiful places to study on Mercer’s campus.

Tarver Library

Tarver Library is one of the most popular study spots on Mercer’s Macon campus, but there’s a lot more to it than a newcomer might expect. The building consists of three floors with plenty of places to get some homework done. The first floor is open 24 hours a day and is equipped with an Einstein Bros. Bagels and lots of private study rooms. The second floor is where you will find the library computers and printers. The third floor, dubbed the “quiet floor,” has several study rooms with large windows overlooking Mercer’s campus. Make sure you show up early during finals and midterms, though — the study rooms will fill up quickly.

CSC Lounge

The Which Wich Lounge located in the Connell Student Center is a popular spot for students to study. With Which Wich, Brewed Awakenings and the CSC Pod located in the same area, you can grab something to eat before studying. This is a great option if you like studying in busy areas, but it can also be a quiet study spot when Which Wich is closed.

Z Beans

Located in Mercer Village right next to Mercer’s campus, Z Beans Coffee is perfect for anyone who loves studying in coffee shops. It was even founded by a Mercer alum. Z Beans boasts a wide array of coffees, teas and sandwiches. You can see their full menu here.

Historic Quad and Cruz Plaza

For those who prefer to study outside, the Historic Quad and Cruz Plaza are great options. Located just a short walk away from the freshman dorms, the Historic Quad is home to many of the humanities departments and is a central part of Mercer’s campus. It has some benches available, but you can also bring a blanket and have a seat on the grass. Cruz Plaza is another great spot to sit on a blanket and offers a little more open space, residing between Tarver Library and the University Center.

Godsey Science Center

Godsey Science Center is one of the newest buildings on campus, and it’s equipped with plenty of study spaces useful for STEM students and non-majors alike. With a designed study space on its first floor and seating areas set up outside the classrooms, it’s a great place to get some last-minute studying in before class or review the materials after class.