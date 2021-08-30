Wings and Words: The Drew Cronic Show returns to Wild Wing Café

Football head coach Drew Cronic will join host Rick Cameron for the second season of The Drew Cronic Coach’s Show. The show will air Monday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. before airing once a week every Thursday at 7 p.m.

The weekly talk show offers viewers game previews, special guests including players and university dignitaries, and a #AskCoachCronic section for viewers to enjoy.

Football began their Drew Cronic Show last year with the first installment airing Oct. 8, 2020. The show ran consistently through the 2020-2021 season and returns now as the 2021-2022 season gets underway.

Athletic Director Jim Cole and women’s lacrosse Head Coach Samantha Eustace are examples of the many guests that appeared on last year’s series.

Each episode lasts about an hour and is posted on Mercer Football’s Facebook page. The show is filmed live at the Wild Wing Café in The Shoppes at River Crossing, and fans can watch old episodes on Facebook.

Fans have been fairly reactive to the Drew Cronic Show with each episode receiving a few comments, around a dozen likes and a question or two. The upcoming special episode includes prizes such as free “Mercer Swag,” free appetizers for Mercer students, a 55-inch TV and more.

Mercer students and fans alike can attend Monday’s episode and future Thursday episodes in-person at 5080 Riverside Dr. Suite 100 or online on Mercer Football’s Facebook page.