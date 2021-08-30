A+guide+to+Mercer+game+days+and+478+Day

Mercer football game days feature many activities, but it can be overwhelming if you’re not sure where to go. Here’s a look at how a typical game day unfolds and what events to look for.

Gameday for Mercer usually involves tailgates on the Black Field next to the football stadium and fun activities for students on Cruz Plaza. These events will all be present when the Bears open their season at home Sept. 2 against the Point University Skyhawks.

The game will also include Mercer’s “478 Day” promotion. This event is designed to highlight local businesses and communities in Middle Georgia, according to Mercer Athletics.

A key feature of “478 Day” involves changing the cost of general admission tickets to $4.78, but a ticket package is also available. The ticket package costs $20 and also includes a 478 hat. While Mercer students get tickets to games for free, they can still purchase the ticket package to get a hat.

Local entrepreneurs will be allowed to showcase their businesses, which means food and games for students and fans alike during the pre-game tailgate on Black Field.

The tailgate begins with Toby Town at 12 p.m which gives fans a chance to take photos with Toby the Bear. Kids aged 12 years and younger can enjoy the bounce house and other inflatables.

Another part of game days at Mercer is the Ford Concert Series. The Ford Series is a set of concerts organized by Mercer Athletics that runs throughout the season. Multiple concerts will take place Sept. 2 for the first game, including Ethan Payne at 3 p.m., Floco Torres at 4 p.m. and Molly Stevens at 5 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets online or at the University Center ticket window. Students can attend games for free.