$1 million Outdoor Recreation Complex unveiled at Rec the Night

Mercer student Mary Lichtenwalneer makes her way to the end of a slip-n-slide at Rec the Night at the new Outdoor Recreation Complex.

Mercer’s all-new Outdoor Recreation Complex got a warm welcome from students during the annual Recreational Sports & Wellness “Rec the Night” event last Thursday.

Rec the Night typically takes place in the University Center, but the opening of the ORC gave those behind the project the chance to show it off for the first time. The event featured free food and shirts, games, a water slide, athletic club booths and more.

“We’re trying to make sure that students know where we’re at,” RSW Director Todd Thomas said. “I think once students see the facility with their own eyes, I think they’ll really see that it’s a state-of-the-art facility.”

The new facility will serve as the home of RSW programs as well as outdoor club and intramural sports such as soccer, ultimate frisbee and flag football.

The ORC is located just off-campus next to the Macon Dog Park in the College Hill Corridor. It has one large field that is larger than a soccer field, one small “warm-up” field, and a building with restrooms and an office space.

The project cost “approximately $1 million,” according to RSW.

ORC fields are going to be put to use immediately — several intramural groups have seasons that begin throughout September.

“We’re really excited to have a place that is just for intramurals, club sports, rec sports — a place that is just for Mercer students to come and recreate,” RSW Graduate Assistant Brenna Wortham said. “This is a place specifically designed for the average student, not student-athletes.”

To learn more about RSW activities including club sports, intramurals and more, visit their page on Mercer’s website.