Student MTA shuttle releases updated routes

One of the pick-up areas for the Mercer student shuttle is across the bridge in the football parking lot.

The Mercer shuttle has announced new routes, times and an additional pick-up area for the 2021-2022 academic year. The shuttle, managed by the university and the Macon Transit Authority, is a service to allow students a safe method of transportation.

Each route has three pick-up and drop-off locations: Mercer bridge inside the Stadium Drive campus entrance, Greek Village side entrance near the Mercer Police Department and the corner of College Street and Coleman Avenue. The pick-ups and drop-offs run in that order each time.

The downtown evening route runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. in 30-minute loops. The sole downtown stop is the corner of 3rd Street and Cherry Street. The final shuttle returns to campus by 3 a.m.

On Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m., the shuttle loops each hour. From campus, the stops are the corner of 3rd Street and Cherry Street and the Grey Highway Walmart. To campus, the stops are the Baconsfield Kroger and the corner of 3rd Street and Cherry Street.

The Wednesday route is no longer available due to a lack of riders, according to Director of Campus Life Carrie Ingoldsby.

“I think the Saturday daytime route will be a better option for students that need to grab groceries or hit Walmart or downtown Macon,” Ingoldsby said.

The shuttle can be tracked via the “Trolly Tacker,” available as a website or apps for iOS and Android.

Students must wear masks on shuttles at all times regardless of vaccination status, and passengers must be seated at all times.

Students may request alternative disability accommodations by calling the Macon Transit Authority at (478) 803-2500.

“I am excited that we have the shuttle fully operational this year,” Ingoldsby said. “I hope that students take advantage of this option.”