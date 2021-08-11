Ford Concert Series lineup announced for upcoming football season

Mercer Athletics has announced the artists slated to perform during the upcoming football season at the 2021 Ford Concert Series.

The series consists of five concerts that will be hosted at Toby Town, which is adjacent to Five Star Stadium, before each of Mercer’s home football games in the fall. This is the third season that the concert series has been featured at Mercer.

“We’re excited to continue to provide Middle Georgia with outstanding entertainment featuring live music and multiple national recording artists along with an incredible college football experience this fall,” Associate Athletic Director for External Operations Daniel Tate told Mercer Athletics. “Music is part of the fabric that makes Macon special, and it is our goal to provide the community with the chance to experience one of the pillars of our wonderful city.”

Each concert in the series will feature a headlining performer, and some will also host additional performers.

Sept. 2 vs. Point University

Headliners: Dylan Marlow and Noah Hicks

Oct.2 vs. Samford University

Headliner: Craig Campbell

Additional Performers: Kaitlyn Baker, ERNEST

Oct. 16 vs. Virginia Military Institute

Headliner: Jon Langston

Additional Performers: Chris Brandi, Priscilla Block

Oct. 23 vs. Wofford College

Headliner: Chris Lane

Additional Performers: Joe Lasher, Kameron Marlowe

Nov. 13 vs. University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Headliner: TBA

Additional Performers: JB Strauss

The headlining artist for the final home game on Nov. 13 has yet to be announced.

Football games are free for students to attend. Families and fans can purchase season tickets here.