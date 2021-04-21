UPDATED: Athletic facilities go on lockdown as law enforcement investigates threatening email

Mercer Police is located on the edge of campus on Winship Street. Archived photo by Jenna Eason

Law enforcement is investigating “a threatening email” sent to Mercer University Athletic Department staff, according to an email from Senior Assistant Vice President for Marketing Communications Rick Cameron sent Wednesday around 11:00 a.m.

“At this time all athletic facilities are locked down while the threat is being investigated by law enforcement. Report any suspicious activity to Mercer Police. Updates will follow as more information becomes available,” Cameron’s email said.

Mercer Police can be reached at (478) 301-2911.

The Cluster will update this page with additional information as it becomes available.

UPDATE 4:14 P.M.:

Law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation have concluded that there is not an ongoing threat to the Mercer community, and the lockdown of athletic facilities has ended, according to an email from Cameron sent around 3:40 p.m.

“Athletic facilities on the Macon campus have been re-opened while law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the suspicious e-mail that was sent to Athletic Department staff earlier today. Law enforcement is at a point in their investigation that they do not believe there is a credible threat to Mercer students, faculty and staff,” the email said.