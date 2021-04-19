PHOTO GALLERY: Bearstock 2021 features Jesse McCartney
Mercer University’s annual Bearstock took place April 17 on Cruz Plaza. The outdoor event, which was free and open to all Mercer students, featured headliner Jesse McCartney.
Mary Helene Hall is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She is a Presidential Media Change Maker Scholar who has worked consistently for The Cluster...
