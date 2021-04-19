PHOTO GALLERY: Bearstock 2021 features Jesse McCartney

Mary Helene Hall, Managing Editor|April 19, 2021

Mercer University’s annual Bearstock took place April 17 on Cruz Plaza. The outdoor event, which was free and open to all Mercer students, featured headliner Jesse McCartney.

Two students high five on the shoulders of friends while listening to the Jesse McCartney act during Bearstock on April 17, 2021.