The roadmap to Macon art gallery hopping

Macon is known for nourishing several musical legends, including the Allman Brothers Band, Little Richard and James Brown. However, the visual arts are also blooming in the city, and you can find locations to view them less than a 15-minute drive from Mercer. Check out the following locations and get involved with Macon’s rising art scene.

House of X-Art

Doubling as one of downtown Macon’s art galleries as well as a paint and sip lounge, you are sure to have a good time at the House of X. The gallery portion rotates a variety of themes and selects a couple of representative artists, while the lounge hosts events such as paint and sips, karaoke, spoken word and more, all of which follow COVID-19 safety precautions. More information can be found on their Facebook.

Macon Arts Alliance

According to their website, the goal of the Macon Arts Alliance is to “foster and support the advancement of arts and culture in Central Georgia.” They have demonstrated their commitment to this end through the COVID-19 creative relief fund they founded, frequently updating open calls for art in Macon and leading the community in artistic activism. They also exhibit and sell art in their gallery, with a new artist spotlighted each month. Find them on First Street downtown.

Macon Clay

Macon Clay is brand new in town, having just opened its doors this year. Amy McCullough, gallery owner and workshop instructor, is a trained ceramicist who is happy to share her knowledge with others through her pottery classes. Moreover, you can support a local artist by purchasing her artwork in the gallery. Look for Macon Clay on Second Street.

McEachern Art Center

Also on Second Street, the McEachern Art Center prides itself on being “the premiere art gallery of Macon,” according to Director Ben Dunn, and for good reason. The contemporary art gallery, partnered with Mercer University, seeks out exciting emerging artists from around the country to showcase in Macon. In addition to artwork, the location features poetry readings, live music and talks with the artists themselves, all free and open to the public.

Museum of Arts and Sciences

A wide array of fun experiences are to be had at Macon’s Museum of Arts and Sciences, including four fine art exhibits (one permanent and three that change out regularly, so there is often something new to view), a planetarium and a mini zoo. College students get in at a discounted rate of $7. Learn about current and upcoming exhibitions and events from their website.

stARTup Studios

Whether you are stopping by to gaze at their art gallery or partake in one of their ceramics, painting, glass-blowing or any number of other such DIY art events, there is always something happening at stARTup Studios. The prices for classes are pricier than the other recommendations on this list, but the instruction and end-product are unforgettable. Stay up to date with all their events by liking their Facebook page.

The 567 Center for Renewal

Return to the 567 Center for Renewal every few weeks for a brand new exhibit, as they feature a different artist every month. They uplift local artists of every skill and medium, so there is sure to be something for every viewer’s taste. They also teach classes that range from painting to photography to pottery. Additionally, they are outspoken supporters of Macon’s public art, including sculpture and graffiti. Read up about their next show on their website.

Tubman Museum

The nation’s largest museum committed to showcasing African American art, culture and history is located right here in Macon at the Tubman Museum. They have a mixture of permanent pieces you can return to again and again, traveling exhibits, signature events like All That Jazz and the Pan-African festival and changing shows. Their next exhibition will feature local Black women artists, which you can learn about from their website.