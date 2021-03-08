Five scholarships for LGBTQIA+ students

There are a wide range of scholarships available for numerous different categories, including university, field of study or demographic. For students who belong to the LGBTQIA+ community, here are five scholarships to consider applying to.

The Point Scholarship

The Point Foundation provides scholarships to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students, but also includes mentoring and leadership development programs and events for recipients. During the 2019-2020 academic year, they sponsored 85 students total through the Point Scholarship and the Community College Scholarship Program. Along with those two, they also have a scholarship for queer students of color. All three scholarships have different application deadlines, which can be found on their website.

Rainbow Scholarship

Offered through the Rainbow Special Interest Group, a subgroup of the National Association of Foreign Student Advisers, the Rainbow Scholarship is intended for students interested in participating in study abroad programs. The programs must last at least 28 days and be eligible for credit to receive a scholarship. Applications are available through the Fund for Education Abroad website. The Rainbow Special Interest Group’s information about the scholarship can be found here.

Gamma Mu Scholarship Programs

The Gamma Mu Foundation’s primary scholarship is for gay men, but they also offer two more scholarships to students within the LGBTQIA+ community. While preference is given to students from rural areas, any gay male student under 35 is able to apply. Applications close March 31 this year. Interested students can apply here.

“Out to Innovate” Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students in STEM

Established by the National Organization of Gay and Lesbian Scientists and Technical Professionals Inc., their scholarship is intended for both undergraduates and graduate students majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics programs that are also lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or an active ally of the LGBTQIA+ community. The application window will open April 1, and more information can be found here.

Traub-Dicker Rainbow Scholarship

Offered by the Stonewall Foundation, the Traub-Dicker Rainbow Scholarship is intended for lesbian women either entering or currently enrolled in a higher education institution, including graduate programs. Applications will open in March and can be found here.