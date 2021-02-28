Mercer approved for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Mercer Medicine will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines in Macon, likely in the next few weeks, according to a campus-wide email from university President Bill Underwood Thursday. The Georgia Department of Public Health approved the university to distribute the vaccine once sufficient doses are available.
“Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has been a marathon for all of us, and we are not at the finish line yet, although it appears to be in sight,” Underwood said in the email.
Mercer was approved for both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, Medical Director for the Student Health Center Dr. Lynn Denny told The Cluster in an email.
“We are grateful to have been approved as a vaccine site, but the lack of vaccine availability has been frustrating,” Denny said.
Students will be notified with details on how to schedule their vaccinations once distribution has begun. The Cluster will publish updates when more information becomes available.
Mary Helene Hall is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She is a Presidential Media Change Maker Scholar who has worked consistently for The Cluster...
