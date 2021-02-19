The Cluster takes home nine awards at Georgia College Press Association contest

The Cluster’s bulletin board in the Center for Collaborative Journalism on Mercer’s Macon campus.

The staff of The Cluster, the independent student-run newspaper at Mercer University, won nine awards at the Georgia College Press Association Better Newspaper Contest Friday.

The Cluster participates in the contest each year. Its staff competes among the largest student newspapers in the state, including Georgia State University’s The Signal, the Georgia Institute of Technology’s The Technique and the University of Georgia’s Red & Black.

Editor-in-Chief Emily Rose Thorne, a senior, won first place in the Best News Article – Objective category for reporting on bullying that bisexual students face at Mercer and other Georgia schools.

Managing Editor Mary Helene Hall, a sophomore, took home the highest number of individual awards. Hall won second place in the Best Photo – Editorial/Feature category for an image of the Jesse Mercer statue on campus wearing a face mask, third place in the Best Photo – Sports category for a photo of the men’s basketball team’s win against the Samford Bulldogs and third place in the Best News Article – Objective category for her coverage of LGBTQIA+ professors at Mercer.

Lifestyle & Opinion Editor Chance Allen, a junior, placed second in the Best Photo – News category for an image of then-President-Elect Joe Biden taking a selfie with student Emily Harvey at the 2020 Iowa Caucus.

Kaitlyn Fowler and Lars Lonnroth, both sophomores, shared second-place recognition in the Best News Article – Investigative category for their reporting on the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Mercer.

Lead Lifestyle & Opinion Writer Natalie Yaeger, a junior, won third place in the Best Feature Story category for her article about Mercer professors’ romantic relationships.

Layout Editor and Social Media Co-Manager Jen Jones, a junior, clinched third place in the Best Photo – Sports category for a shot from Homecoming 2020. Sports Editor Micah Johnston, also a junior, was awarded third place in the Best Sports Article category.

The Cluster’s next print edition will hit newsstands on Mercer’s campus and throughout the Macon community March 11.