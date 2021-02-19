Buccaneers+dominate+Kansas+City+in+less-than-riveting+Super+Bowl+LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Kansas City Chiefs in a blowout Super Bowl victory Feb. 6, winning by a score of 31-9.

One of the most uncertain seasons in NFL history came to an underwhelming end Sunday with a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nealy 25,000 fans packed the stadium to watch the two teams face off.

During the Super Bowl and for much of the season, all eyes were on 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who played his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year.

Brady previously played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, appearing in nine previous Super Bowls and winning six of them. Brady led the Buccaneers to a very successful season, as Tampa accumulated a 14-5 record prior to the big game. Brady surprised many despite his age, showing prowess in the pocket leading Tampa Bay.

Kansas City entered the Super Bowl as the defending champions, led by 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes as quarterback as well as returning stars Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs scored the first points of the game with Harrison Butker’s 49-yard field goal, but Brady quickly responded with a touchdown pass to his fellow Patriots alum, Rob Gronkowski.

The Buccaneers eventually closed the half with a 21-point lead after a second touchdown pass from Brady to Gronkowski.

Despite scoring first, the Chiefs were never able to fully reach their stride on offense.

Patrick Mahomes completed 26 of his 49 pass attempts for 270 yards but failed to reach the endzone for the entire night. Mahomes was also sacked twice and under pressure for most of the night, likely the result of Kansas City having to use two backup offensive linemen for the night.

Tampa Bay never lost their early start, scoring 10 points in the second half and winning the game 31-9. Butker scored all 9 of Kansas’s City’s points, kicking 3 field goals for Kansas City.

Brady was awarded the Super Bowl MVP award, winning the fifth in his career and cementing himself as the story of the game.

Brady also became the first quarterback to win two championships after the age of 40. He now has seven Super Bowl rings, the most of any single player’s career and more than several franchises have won in their history.