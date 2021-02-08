Anna Espy remembered by Mercer community as kindhearted first-year student

The Mercer University community began its spring 2021 semester in mourning as Anna McKenzie Espy, 19, passed away in her dorm room on the first day of classes Jan. 7.

“Anna Espy, a promising and cherished Mercer freshman from Rome, Georgia, passed away in her dorm room after suffering what appeared to be an immediate allergic reaction to the food she was eating, although cause of death has not yet been determined,” Mercer President Bill Underwood said in an email to students.

Her passing sent waves throughout the Mercer community.

“I was just, like, in shock. I couldn’t believe it. It was, like, our first day of classes, so it was really, really shocking,” said Hannah Yontz, a junior sports marketing and analytics major who served as Espy’s Peer Advisor. “She was super kindhearted and really, really genuine and just a down-to-earth person, which I always look for in a friend.”

Peer Advisors (PAs) act as mentors to first-year students assigned to Orientation Groups, or O-Groups. They work with O-Groups throughout the students’ first semester, helping them transition to college life. PAs also lead a first-year course, University (UNV) 101.

Yontz said that Espy brought a humorous presence to the UNV 101 classroom. Although she could be reserved, she was known to make witty side comments during class and contribute to discussion.

“My favorite thing was just how funny she was, like, she was so hilarious. I could always count on her to get my TikTok jokes if I was saying them in class,” Yontz said. “I could always count on her to make me laugh.”

At the time of her death, Espy was beginning her second semester at Mercer, but she had accumulated 41 college credit hours through dual enrollment programs in high school and was enrolled in upper-level courses as a freshman, according to an obituary from Dignity Memorial. She was interested in criminal justice and considering a career in law.

Prior to enrolling at Mercer, Espy was an active member of her local and church communities. She attended both Garden Lakes Baptist Church and Northside Church in Rome and was published in the regional newspaper as a guest contributor in 2018.

She was also an accomplished musician. According to her obituary, Espy was a proficient instrumentalist and vocalist, albeit a shy one, with a particular passion for drums. Although she typically avoided having an audience, she was a percussionist in the Northside Church band and a member of the chorus at Coosa High School, from which she graduated in 2020 with honors. She was named a finalist for the prestigious Governor’s Honors Program in communicative arts her junior year.

Espy brought her energy and kind spirit to Mercer’s campus.

“Everyone really liked Anna,” Yontz said. “That was definitely one of the hardest things.”