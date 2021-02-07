Black-owned businesses on Mercer’s campus you need to buy from
Black History Month is not just for commemorating the history of Black America. This is a month of honor, allowing us to showcase the raw, intricate and prominent beauty of blackness. It’s important that within this month we acknowledge and support Black people, and one way of doing that is by supporting Black businesses. Here are five Black businesses on Mercer’s campus that you can support to give back to the community.
Minx Moné
Looking to step out with a fresh, new lash extensions? Minx Moné has got you covered! Whether you’re looking for a natural look or for an extra pop with a grand outfit, Minx Moné has what it takes to make you look your absolute best.
Charmed by J
From charm bangles to Croc Jibbitz, Charmed by J has exactly what you need to accessorize any outfit. The affordable prices and wide variety of items and colors allows you to get the perfect gift for anyone on your shopping list.
Urbane TB LLC
Sometimes we all need something that can destress us throughout our busy college lives. That being said, Urbane TB LLC is your go to for elevating your skin with their natural, cruelty-free body butters and scented salts.
Rico & Afán
This fashion brand focuses on creating quality, simplistic, clothing for our people. Specializing in graphic tees and sweatshirts, the simplistically stylish nature of Rico & Afán’s clothing is truly remarkable.
Nya’s Nails
Fairly new to the scene, Nya’s Nails is dedicated to giving you the nails of your dreams! Whether it’s polygel, men’s manicures or even natural nails, your hands will be thoroughly pleased to have been treated with tender care and appreciation through Nya’s Nails.
To check out these businesses as well as many more Black-owned brands and platforms, visit @black.owned.mercer on Instagram here.
Chance Allen is a junior double-majoring in journalism and media studies. Throughout the past year, he has interned with Royalty Headwear and the Admissions...
Jacqueline Lamothe is a journalism major and graphic design minor. She is a part of many student organizations, such as the National Council...
The Cluster’s comments section is meant to be a place for respectful conversation and reflection on issues and events affecting students at Mercer University. Comments are moderated by the student staff of The Cluster to ensure that those made visible on the website reflect these standards. Harassment, hate, spam and personal attacks on staff members will not be approved. This does not mean that critical comments will be rejected. We welcome diverse perspectives on our reporting and on students’ experiences at Mercer University. Comments will not be approved unless a valid name and email address are submitted. Please also note that our comment moderation system logs IP addresses associated with every comment submitted.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.