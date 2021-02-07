Black-owned businesses on Mercer’s campus you need to buy from

Black History Month is not just for commemorating the history of Black America. This is a month of honor, allowing us to showcase the raw, intricate and prominent beauty of blackness. It’s important that within this month we acknowledge and support Black people, and one way of doing that is by supporting Black businesses. Here are five Black businesses on Mercer’s campus that you can support to give back to the community.

Minx Moné

Looking to step out with a fresh, new lash extensions? Minx Moné has got you covered! Whether you’re looking for a natural look or for an extra pop with a grand outfit, Minx Moné has what it takes to make you look your absolute best.

Charmed by J

From charm bangles to Croc Jibbitz, Charmed by J has exactly what you need to accessorize any outfit. The affordable prices and wide variety of items and colors allows you to get the perfect gift for anyone on your shopping list.

Urbane TB LLC

Sometimes we all need something that can destress us throughout our busy college lives. That being said, Urbane TB LLC is your go to for elevating your skin with their natural, cruelty-free body butters and scented salts.

Rico & Afán

This fashion brand focuses on creating quality, simplistic, clothing for our people. Specializing in graphic tees and sweatshirts, the simplistically stylish nature of Rico & Afán’s clothing is truly remarkable.

Nya’s Nails

Fairly new to the scene, Nya’s Nails is dedicated to giving you the nails of your dreams! Whether it’s polygel, men’s manicures or even natural nails, your hands will be thoroughly pleased to have been treated with tender care and appreciation through Nya’s Nails.

To check out these businesses as well as many more Black-owned brands and platforms, visit @black.owned.mercer on Instagram here.