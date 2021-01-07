BREAKING: Mercer freshman passes away in campus dorm

A Mercer University freshman passed away in her dorm room Jan. 7, according to an email from President Bill Underwood sent to students just after 5:00 p.m.

“Earlier this afternoon Anna Espy, a promising and cherished Mercer freshman from Rome, Georgia, passed away in her dorm room after suffering what appeared to be an immediate allergic reaction to the food she was eating, although cause of death has not yet been determined,” Underwood said.

Underwood said that counseling services have been made available to students in Espy’s residence hall and to those who were close to her.

“The death of any member of the Mercer community is painful,” Underwood said. “But the passing of a life with so much promise for the future is particularly difficult to face. Please keep Anna’s family in your thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks ahead.”

Students in need of support can contact Mercer’s Counseling and Psychological Services at (478) 301-2862 to request an appointment.

The Cluster will publish updates as they become available.