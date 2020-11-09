Tips and tricks for wearing makeup with a face mask

At the start of COVID-19, the United States saw the introduction of face masks as a means to stop the spread of coronavirus. Masks have since become a new fashion item. Masks are now being used to represent organizations, trends and personal style.

With the rise of mask-wearing, individuals everywhere also saw a change in makeup and beauty trends as graphic eyeliner replaced a bold lip. Here are some makeup tips and tricks for wearing makeup with our new everyday face accessories.

Wash your masks

I know this one may seem odd, but one of the best things you can do to help your makeup and skincare game is wash your mask frequently. While it is important to cleanse your face regularly, it is also important to wash your face covering as well. A clean mask can keep down the dirt, oil and debris that can cause breakouts, according to Northwestern Medicine.

Fill in your brows

Since eyes are the windows into the soul, it only makes sense that you should play up your eyes when possible. With COVID-19, however, the need for an emphasis on eyes only increases as the majority of your face is covered. Filling in your brows with a full, feathery look not only draws attention to your eyes but also helps shape your face. A quick run through your brows with a brow pencil, brow powder or even eyeshadow that matches your hair color is the perfect way to accentuate your eyes.

Amp up your lashes

Another makeup trend that has taken off recently is lash extensions. If that’s your thing, now is the perfect time to try them as they can open up your eyes and add dimension to your face.

If you’re like me and want a cheaper alternative, mascara is always a good idea too. I already have long and full lashes, but the beauty of mascara is that there are so many different types for everyone. You’re sure to find the perfect one for your needs whether that be length, volume, curl or all three!

Another option is false eyelashes that can be applied with lash glue. False lashes come in so many different styles that there are so many to choose from: natural to bold and daring.

Try out graphic eyeliner

With such a large emphasis on eyes, now is the perfect time to experiment with fun eyeliner looks as well! Graphic eyeliner became a trend in recent years, but the large expanse of colors has only increased with time. Brands such as Colourpop have a range of beautiful colors that are only $6 each, making it perfect for experimenting with fun, colorful looks.

Whether you want to go with a basic black cat-eye effect or a bright under-eye liner for a pop, graphic eyeliner is a relatively new but fun trend to show off your creative side.

Experiment with eyeshadow

Now is also a great time to experiment with bold and colorful eyeshadow! Eyeshadow skills are something that only get better with practice as blending is such a large part of the process. With a few quality brushes, you can create countless eye looks that show off your personal style.

I also recommend using some bold colors or looking into colors that accentuate your eye color. It can be a fun study break as well, plus, who doesn’t love to update their Instagram with cool looks?

The key to wearing makeup with masks is to focus on eyes, moisturizer and good skincare. By focusing on those things, you can create a fun yet fresh look. Another important factor is to have fun with your makeup! Whether you’re more of a natural beauty or a bold babe, now is the perfect time to experiment and find the perfect look for you.