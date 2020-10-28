Upcoming arts and culture events at Mercer you don’t want to miss

Even during difficult times, Mercer University is offering a wide array of arts and cultural events for students to enjoy this semester.

Mercer Theatre to deliver virtual plays

Rather than let the pandemic overshadow their talent, the students of Mercer Theatre are using Zoom to deliver several performances. Mercer Theatre will present “Z4: Four One-Acts in the Zoom Room” Nov. 5-7, 12-14 at 7:30 p.m. “Z4” will consist of four short shows created using Zoom.

One of the shows, “Graven Images,” is a timely sci-fi story about students who discover a break in the time-space continuum during a virtual class.

Written by Mercer student Celinna Riordan, the show “Glitch Hunters” features four young hackers facing off against a corrupt government. Also by Riordan, “This Town” is a classic Western thriller about a feud in a small town.

Last is “Out of Order,” a nonfiction play by Mercer alumna T. Cat Ford about the integration of Coffee County, Georgia. This glimpse of Georgia’s past will surely be relevant to the continuing struggle for racial justice.

All four acts are directed by theatre department chair Scott Mann, and all will be shown on each date.

School of Music to perform a range of genres

Mercer’s Townsend School of Music has several musical events in the coming weeks.

The Mercer University Percussion Ensemble and BEAR Steel, Mercer’s steel drum band, will perform at the Grand Opera House in downtown Macon Nov. 5. The concert will showcase a diverse variety of percussion music from the last four decades.

Nov. 17, Mercer Music will host the third show in its Fabian concert series also at the Grand Opera House. Performing will be half of the Grammy-winning Emerson Quartet, violinist Laura Dutton and cellist Paul Watkins. Pianist Anne Marie McDermott and violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti will be joining them on stage.

These events are just a small snapshot of the rich culture of Mercer University. Whether it be music, art or anything else, there is something at Mercer for everyone.