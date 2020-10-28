Mercer women’s soccer falls to The Citadel

Mercer women’s soccer lost their match against The Citadel on Oct. 9 by a score of 3-2. The loss was Mercer’s second home loss of the season.

The match got off to a quick start. Within the first three minutes of playing time, The Citadel’s Logan Dix scored a goal by way of a penalty kick. Dix then went on to score the second goal of the game as well, giving the Bulldogs an early 2-0 lead in the first half.

“We got in a hole early by giving up a penalty kick and another goal 10 minutes later,” Mercer head coach Tony Economopoulos said.

Mercer’s Ciara Whitley then attempted a goal, but the ball hit Bulldog goalie Jess Newton in the face, resulting in a save. Within seconds, the Bears’ Pace Stephenson took possession following the save and scored Mercer’s first goal of the game, resulting in a 2-1 score.

The rest of the first half remained scoreless for both sides. At halftime, Mercer goalie Jordyn Ebert had tallied four saves, but those saves would not earn Mercer the victory.

Within 16 minutes of the second half, Mercer’s Aliah Kitchens was fouled within the box by The Citadel’s goalie resulting in a yellow card for the Bulldogs.

Kitchens converted the penalty kick into a goal, tying the game 2-2.

The remainder of the game was a back-and-forth battle of possession. Mercer had three attempts at goals, including another that hit Bulldogs’ Newton in the face again.

The shot resulted in an injury, leading Newton to be replaced by Brie Sikes who played the remaining 15 minutes of playing time in the net for The Citadel.

The Bulldogs were able to score the final goal of the game after a corner kick by Rachel Posner was converted into a goal by Suzuka Yosue within the last four minutes. Bulldog fans could be heard yelling, “keep the ball,” at the players following the goal, and The Citadel was able to execute.

Mercer did not have any attempted shots against the replacement goalie Sikes.

The Bulldogs then ran down the clock, resulting in a 3-2 loss for Mercer. Friday’s game was the first time The Citadel has beaten Mercer after seven all-time match-ups, with one tie this season.

“It was a good effort, and we had chances to win. You have to credit The Citadel,” Economopoulos said. “We’ll work on it Monday and get better.”