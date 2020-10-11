With it officially being the marvelous season that is fall, many things are changing: the weather, leaves and perhaps most importantly, the fashion. Since the fall is a little bit chillier than the summer and spring months, it makes for the best time to bust out boots. My favorite type of boots to wear are chelsea boots, and there are multiple ways to style them to make the perfect outfit.

Here are four ways to style chelsea boots this fall.

Contrast your clothes with your boots

Contrary to popular belief, contrasting colors and textures can actually elevate an outfit. A green top with brown chelsea boots or a yellow top with black boots are ideal pairs. Colors can contrast and still make each other look better than ever before!

Complement your clothes with your boots

Complementing your clothes with your shoes can make a pretty unique look if you do it the right way. If you have a multicolored top with notes of black in it, throw on some black chelsea boots to complete the outfit. The same goes with any other color or shade. Keeping the general tones of your overall outfit consistent with one another is the key to having an outfit that rocks people’s worlds.

Explore various styles of chelsea boots

Sometimes, chelsea boots can come in all different shapes and sizes, accentuating even the most simplistic outfits. From off-white platform chelsea boots to snake-skinned duck chelsea boots, you can truly create endless outfits that will make anyone do a double-take.

Invest in straight pants

Oftentimes, people will combine skinny or slim jeans and pants with their chelsea boots. While I’m all for it, I believe straight-legged pants are the way to go! You can cuff them or uncuff them, but both ways will showcase your knowledge of fashion trends. Cuffing your pants and wearing a contrasting or complementing sock color can add to the eccentric effect of the outfit.

Remember, what you wear is your own choice. It is a reflection and manifestation of you and your internal process. Rock and flaunt your unapologetic, best-looking vibrant self!