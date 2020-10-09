BREAKING: Eleven Mercer students, one faculty member test positive for COVID-19
Mercer University announced 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus between its Macon and Atlanta campuses, according to its weekly testing summary published Friday. This is a marginal increase of two cases compared to last week.
Between Oct. 2-8, 10 students on the Macon campus, one faculty or staff member on the Macon campus and one student on the Atlanta campus tested positive for COVID-19.
These 12 positive cases came from a total of 528 completed tests, indicating a positivity rate of 2.272%.
The positivity rate measures the percentage of individuals who were tested and received a positive result. According to public health experts from Harvard University, a positivity rate between 3-12% indicates adequate testing of a population, while a positivity rate under 3% is considered a goal in curbing the spread of disease. Mercer’s test positivity rate has consistently fallen under 3% in recent weeks.
However, testing fell from 594 tests to 528 tests this week — a decrease of 12%. This week’s number of tests was the lowest since the report released Sept. 4.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Mercer has documented 281 total positive cases among students, faculty and staff across all campuses.
Members of the Mercer community are directed to call Mercer Medicine at (478) 301-4111 or the Student Health Center 24/7 hotline at (478) 301-7425 if they begin displaying symptoms. Students who are enrolled in a course in which a student has tested positive will receive an email notifying them of their risk.
Caitlyn Patton contributed reporting.
Emily Rose Thorne is a senior double-majoring in journalism and women’s and gender studies. Emily Rose has been involved with The Cluster since 2017...
Caitlyn Patton is a graduate student originally from Durham, North Carolina, currently studying Electrical Engineering. She is enrolled in...
The Cluster’s comments section is meant to be a place for respectful conversation and reflection on issues and events affecting students at Mercer University. Comments are moderated by the student staff of The Cluster to ensure that those made visible on the website reflect these standards. Harassment, hate, spam and personal attacks on staff members will not be approved. This does not mean that critical comments will be rejected. We welcome diverse perspectives on our reporting and on students’ experiences at Mercer University. Comments will not be approved unless a valid name and email address are submitted. Please also note that our comment moderation system logs IP addresses associated with every comment submitted.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.