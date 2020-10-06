Bon Appétit: The best Macon takeout

When thinking of the best takeout Macon has to offer, there are a few standout places that attract the most attention. Whether you’re in the mood for good Southern comfort food, ethnic cuisine or a fusion of flavors, this list can help inspire you to rock your pj’s and drive to the nearest restaurant. Buckle up, buttercup. It’s time to find the perfect takeout restaurant for you.

The Bear’s Den

The Bear’s Den is a Southern comfort food classic sure to please anyone looking for the perfect fried chicken. With low prices, friendly staff, a quick takeout line and all the comforts of home cookin’, The Bear’s Den is a Macon and Southern staple. The one downside is that the takeout is only available until 6 p.m., but it’s perfect for lunch or an early dinner. Southern soul food served with Southern hospitality is the perfect description of this restaurant.

Chico and Chang

A fusion of Mexican and Korean, Chico and Chang offers some of the most interesting flavors at great prices! Whether you want spicy chicken tacos, a vegetable burrito or boba tea, Chico and Chang is the place to go. And for anyone looking for a vegetarian or vegan option, I’ve heard their fried tofu is legendary.

Macon Pizza Company

I’m a sucker for a basic pepperoni pizza, but the Macon Pizza Company offers a wide range of selections from salads to calzones to a buffalo chicken pizza. A small, family-owned shop, Macon Pizza Company makes all of their own dough daily and uses fresh mozzarella in every dish. There is also the option of a gluten-free crust for anyone with a gluten allergy or looking to try something new. With a full menu of pizzas to choose from and even a “create-your-own” option, Macon Pizza Company is sure to have the perfect slice for everyone.

Tommy’s

Fresh burgers, spicy pimento cheese and the perfect BLT are only a few of the lunch options at this Macon restaurant. Known for their breakfast, Tommy’s is open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day. Their breakfast consists of big biscuits with gravy, an original breakfast casserole, stuffed French toast and even breakfast sandwiches that can be on a biscuit or a glazed donut. Perhaps what Tommy’s is most famous for, however, are their donuts and donut holes, particularly the maple bacon donut. With a mix of savory and sweet, Tommy’s has a little bit of everything. A true hole in one! (Donut lie. That was funny.)

Macon Water Ice

This list would not be complete without naming the best food on this planet: ice cream — though Macon Water Ice isn’t your normal ice cream. Macon Water Ice is known for their fancy fusion of ice cream and a snowcone to make — you guessed it — water ice. With numerous flavors including strawberry lemonade, mango, pina colada and even bubble gum, Macon Water Ice has a flavor for everyone.

Located at the Recess Bar and Lounge, the times of operation vary tremendously depending on the day because it is a self-run shop that thrives off of interaction on social media. Follow them on Instagram to see the flavors being made, the special lemonades and the hours of operation. All products are fat-free, cholesterol-free, dairy-free and gluten-free, making them perfect for those who have specific allergies but still want to enjoy some delicious frozen treats.