Podcasts to check out this fall

Podcasts are a way to pass time that also let you learn about random things. Obscure facts make or break a podcast, and these podcasts do that all too well.

You’re Wrong About

Co-hosts Michael Hobbes and Sarah Marshall are both journalists who are trying to change the way that people view the world. Hobbes is a Senior Enterprise Reporter at the Huffington Post. Marshall is currently working on a book about the Satanic Panic, which is a moral panic regarding allegations of satanic rituals.

The best episode to start out with is the episode on the Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade. This episode features a special guest, Megan Burbank, and the three of them talk about the misconceptions around the Supreme Court case, such as the fact that abortion was entirely illegal before the case.

This podcast will change your world view within one episode. They will debunk everything that you take as fact with humor. They will also talk about anything that relates to that topic and make you an all-around more knowledgeable human being.

Call Your Girlfriend

Call Your Girlfriend is hosted by two self-proclaimed feminists Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman. Sow is a cofounder of Tech LadyMafia, and she was listed on Forbes 30 Under 30 in Tech list. Friedman is a journalist and contributor to New York magazine, The Los Angeles Times and The Gentlewoman.

The two talk about almost any topic, such as sexuality, pop culture and world events. They are long distance friends and use the podcast to keep in touch with one another. They recommend listening to their podcasts with a friend of your own.

An episode I recommend to start out with would be the episode on the Women’s March organization. The episode is very informative and entertaining all in one. They use their wit to keep the listener intrigued with important topics.

Timesuck with Dan Cummins

Dan Cummins is a comic who has appeared on the Tonight Show. He has released five comedy albums.

The comedy really shines through in this podcast. Cummins talks about listener-suggested topics once a week. His voice makes the podcast incredibly enticing, and the jokes keep it interesting.

The best episode to get started with is on The Brothers Grimm, two German authors who wrote fairy tales. Cummins goes into the way that the brothers changed society. The episode starts out with an explanation of why people are so invested in stories.

Overall, all three podcasts will help you learn something new and keep you listening for an hour or even more. The best way to enjoy these podcasts is with headphones in while on a walk. All three of these podcasts will help develop a broader view of the world.