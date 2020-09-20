Five artists you should be listening to this fall
Looking for new artists to listen to? Whether you’re making a new study playlist or jamming out with a few friends, here are five artists that you should definitely be listening to this fall.
Lianne La Havas
British singer Lianne La Havas has created timeless classics such as “What You Don’t Do” and “Unstoppable,” making her a standout artist this year. Her most recent and self-entitled album, “Lianne La Havas,” combines a collection of pop beats with soulful ballads, showcasing her powerful and unique voice.
Jaden Smith
Jaden has just recently stepped back into the scene with his album “CTV3,” taking a new look at hip hop and rap. This album essentially combines rap and alternative genres, but he intertwines them in such a profound way that any ear can love them! If you are already a fan of Jaden, you’ll with a doubt love this album as well.
The Neighbourhood
Their 2013 hit “Sweater Weather” was just the beginning for the rock band, The Neighbourhood. After releasing three albums since then, they now will be releasing another one entitled “Chip Chrome and the Monotones.” The album will be released Sept. 25th, but they have pre-released a few songs such as “Pretty Boy” and “Cherry Flavoured.”
Joji
Alternative singer Joji will also be releasing an album on Sept. 25th, mixing funk, pop and alternative into an extensive 18 track record. From his song “Daylight” with Diplo to his single “Run,” this album will not disappoint. I just know that this will make some great playlists!
Victoria Monét
Her newest album “Jaguar” combines soul, dance and pop. A mix of love and dance takes over the album, making it the perfect summer (and fall) album to funk throughout the year. The joviality of the entire album simply puts you in a positive and touching space, which is something we definitely need throughout this time. Check out “Go There With You”—it’s one of my favorites!
These five artists are making this year one of the best for music yet. With their music, you’re sure to have a musical blast!
Chance Allen is a junior double-majoring in journalism and media studies. Throughout the past year, he has interned with Royalty Headwear and the Admissions...
