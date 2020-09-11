BREAKING: Mercer reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
Seventeen students and faculty have tested positive for COVID-19 across all campuses, according to Mercer’s weekly testing summary released Friday. The Macon campus makes up 15 of those cases, with 14 students and one faculty member testing positive.
This is the first report that has come after Mercer began surveillance testing for undergraduate students on the Macon campus Aug. 1. Students have been emailed at random to be tested for coronavirus in order to catch asymptomatic cases.
A total of 567 tests were completed this week, which is roughly a 19.1% increase from the previous report.
Members of the Mercer community are directed to call Mercer Medicine at (478) 301-4111 or the Student Health Center 24/7 hotline at (478) 301-7425 if they begin displaying symptoms. Students who are enrolled in a course where a student has tested positive will receive an email notifying them of their risk.
