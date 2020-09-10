Six meals to make in your dorm room

COVID-19 has changed the way we go about otherwise mundane tasks. If the pandemic has made you wary of frequent visits to the dining halls and other on-campus dining options, here are six fun meals that you can easily make in your dorm room, ensuring you keep yourself and others safe.

Cheese quesadillas are a quick, easy meal to recreate in your dorm. All you need for this super simple meal is tortillas and cheese. If you want to make it fancy, feel free to add ingredients like salsa, beans, tomatoes and other vegetables.

French toast is the perfect breakfast meal and easy to make with your basic dorm room kitchen equipment. Add your favorite ingredients like fruit, chocolate chips, cinnamon and brown sugar into a mug, mix them, put it into the microwave and enjoy your french toast. Adding egg, fruit and other toppings will make this a meal of your own.

Yes, you read correctly. Peanut butter and banana sandwiches. This hearty and filling snack is perfect for dorm living. However, if you are allergic or simply do not like peanut butter, feel free to try cream cheese and fruits like strawberries and oranges. You can even try jam. Make it your own creation with spreads and fruits that you enjoy.

Rice bowls are simple, nostalgic dishes that can easily make those homesick days a little better. Simply heat up pre-cooked rice packs and customize from there. You can add beans, veggies and sauces that you love.

Wraps are another great dorm room meal because you can have a different version every single day. They are also great for days when you need to finish up those leftover veggies. Include the protein of your choice, add some sliced veggies and enjoy.

A nice salad can truly save the day. You do not need any preparation for this, just some veggies and fruit. You can add anything you want in order to make this creation something you will love.