BREAKING: Mercer University student shot while driving to campus

Mercer Police is located on the edge of campus on Winship Street. Archived photo by Jenna Eason.

This story was updated at 11:03 p.m. Aug. 28 to include information obtained from a Bibb County police report.

A Mercer University student was shot while driving back to the Macon campus with two passengers Thursday night.

The three students, all 18, were returning to campus around 9:45 p.m. when they heard what they thought was a car backfiring as they neared the intersection of Montpelier and Pio Nono Avenues, according to an incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office obtained by The Cluster.

However, the driver of the car realized that the noise had been gunfire, and she had been shot in the arm.

“The bullet grazed the left side of her chest and entered her left arm near the elbow before exiting on the other side of her arm,” the report said.

The driver did not stop the car and drove to Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church, where she felt it was safe to stop and call 9-1-1. She was taken via ambulance to the Medical Center at Navicent Health, where she was treated and later released.

The two passengers were uninjured.

Bibb County Police found two bullet holes on the passenger side of the driver’s vehicle and logged the incident as three counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal damage to property.

In an email early Friday morning, Mercer University President Bill Underwood informed students of the shooting.

“The Office of Student Life and Counseling and Psychological Services are providing support to the affected students,” Underwood said. “The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.”

According to 13WMAZ, there are currently no suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.