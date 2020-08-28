BREAKING: Mercer announces 17 new COVID-19 cases

There are 17 new positive cases of coronavirus between Mercer’s Macon and Atlanta campuses, according to a weekly testing summary from the university released Friday.

Of the 17 cases, 15 are students on the Macon campus, one is a Macon faculty member and one is a student on the Atlanta campus. In total, 272 tests were conducted between Aug. 20-27.

The results of those tests yield a 6.25% positivity rate across both campuses. The total number of cases across all campuses since the beginning of the pandemic is now 145 students and faculty.

This is the second scheduled testing summary from the university, which said results will be released each week.

Members of the Mercer community are directed to call Mercer Medicine at (478) 301-4111 or the Student Health Center 24/7 hotline at (478) 301-7425 if they begin displaying symptoms. Students who are enrolled in a course where a student has tested positive will receive an email notifying them of their risk.