Allman+Brothers+mural+coming+to+downtown+Macon

The Sierra Development Group and Argus Eyed Partners, a community development partnership, has unveiled plans for an Allman Brothers Band mural to be painted between the downtown Lofts at Capricorn and Mercer Music at Capricorn.

“The Allman Brothers Band was a magnet for other bands like Wet Willie to record at Capricorn,” said Larry Brumley, Senior Vice President for Mercer’s Marketing Communications and Chief of Staff.“This will no doubt be one of Macon’s most popular photo spots.”

The Allman Brothers are a beloved fixture of Macon history. While the band originally formed in Florida, they were signed to Capricorn Records in 1969 by Phil Walden. Between tours, they dined frequently at H&H Soul Food, where they were graciously hosted by Mama Louise.

The band exploded into fame and is considered the roots of Southern rock. Guitarist Duane Allman, singer-songwriter Gregg Allman and Walden specifically are to be honored in the mural.

Artist Jeks, from Greensboro, North Carolina, has been hired to complete the project. He has already made his mark on Macon with a big, beautiful painting of Little Richard at The Society Garden, but he also has work spanning across the United States and internationally.

“Mercer has advanced its mission and has been a vital leader in bringing positive change to the landscape and culture of the Macon community,” said Anna Daniels, Director of Marketing with Sierra Development Group, in a press release for the mural.

Though Mercer is partnered with Sierra and Argus Eyed, there has been no word on whether there is a connection between the Allman Brothers mural and the Black history mural, painted by Joereal Numina, erased from Mercer Village earlier this summer.