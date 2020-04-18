Mercer launches The Den, a student-centric website promoting community and connection

A digital platform launched by Mercer University during the COVID-19 pandemic is bridging the divide between the Mercer community and the administration. Last month, the Office of Marketing Communications in collaboration with students and faculty formed Mercer’s newest online resource: “The Den.”

“The Den is a celebration of all things Mercer and what makes our University and students like you so unique and important,” said Mercer’s Director of Digital Communications Matthew Smith in an email to The Cluster. “Our one-stop resource center is filled with news, information and advice that you need for your day and your life.”

According to The Den’s about page, the site’s content includes “how-to tips, details on events, important announcements and the latest and greatest things coming out of our University.”

Smith said The Den “was developed through collaboration across the University. The development and ongoing management of the site is led by the Office of Marketing Communications.”

COVID-19 “accelerated the launch of The Den,” Smith said, and is being used as a “platform to inform and encourage Mercerians during these unprecedented times.”

He said that The Den is a resource for students, faculty, staff and alumni across all of Mercer’s campuses.

To help students during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Den is providing several resources to students, such as:

Virtual “Bear Hug” videos which consist of a message of encouragement made by fellow Mercerians

“Daily Bear Burn,” which offers workout advice

Stories of how Mercerians are contributing during the COVID-19 pandemic

And tips for students and faculty as they adjust to digital learning

The Den is now live at den.mercer.edu.