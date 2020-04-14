Artistic hobbies to try while social distancing

During this period of self-isolation, many of us are finding hours of entertainment on Netflix, TikTok and online games — and who can blame us? While TV-binging is tons of fun, now is also a good time to get your hands on a new creative hobby. Doing things off-screen is incredibly healthy for you, and maintaining your wellbeing is critical right now. Here are some ideas for getting the imagination flowing.

Book-binding

Book-binding is an old craft but, surprisingly, not a hard one. You only need a few materials, which can be found here. It’s a unique gift for others or for yourself. Make a scrapbook, a journal, a collection of your writings — whatever you desire.

Collage making

Experiment with a variety of expressive mediums and create some collages. You can press plants, splatter some paint, rip and glue newspaper pages and write your favorite lyrics or quotes on top of it all.

Journaling

Journaling is an excellent, often-recommended pastime, but a daunting one for so many, and it shouldn’t be. A daily, reflective journal is an option, but it’s not the only form of journaling. Check out art journals, bullet journals, creative writing journals and nature journals. The world of literary arts is yours to discover.

Embroidering, Knitting and Crocheting

You only need a bit of thread and a needle to get started embroidering. Make your backpack and clothing totally yours with your favorite flower, lyrics or design. Too small of a detail? Give knitting or crochet a try. I used to knit tons of scarves for my friends on circular looms, and it was always relaxing and fun.

Photography

You don’t need a fancy camera or stellar locations to be a great photographer. You only need practice and time. Play around with lighting, angles and posing while you’re social distancing, whether you have a phone or a camera. And remember, you can still go out in nature to capture amazing pictures.

Design

Painting and drawing are classic artistic hobbies, but think outside the box. What bare furniture do you own that could use a little more color? Got any plain mugs or plant pots? Do you have picture frames, mirrors without frames, tupperware containers, glass jars? Design them all.

What am I doing during quarantine? I’m catching up on my pleasure reading, writing poetry and teaching myself the names of flowers and the stars, and my personal health is thanking me for it. I hope you will join me in tapping into your expressive side.