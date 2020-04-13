Here’s what you should watch on Netflix during quarantine

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, people have been urged to stay in their homes and practice social distancing to help limit the spread of the virus. With the sudden isolation, many have been finding ways to distract and entertain themselves. If you’re struggling to find something to do during quarantine, here are some Netflix recommendations to keep you busy.

“Castlevania”

Based off of the titular video game series, “Castlevania” follows a colorful cast of characters after Count Dracula declares war on humanity after his beloved wife is burned at the stake. Attempting to stop him are Trevor Belmont, the last surviving member of the famous demon-hunting family; Sypha Belnades, a magician and Speaker (nomadic scholars) and Adrian “Alucard” Tepes, Dracula’s own son who is half-human.

The plot is thought-provoking, exciting and tragic all at once. Despite some of their choices, viewers grow to understand the characters and their motivations rather quickly, but doesn’t hold back on letting characters experience consequences or pain. The 2D hand drawn animation is amazing and an enjoyment to watch. However, the show definitely earned its 17+ rating for its cursing, violence and gore. Make sure to pay attention to the warnings prior to watching, especially if you’re sensitive to any of the above.

“Galavant”

“Galavant” is a musical fantasy comedy series, starring Joshua Sasse, Timothy Omundson, Vinnie Jones, Mallory Jansen, Karen David and Luke Youngblood. After King Richard kidnaps his love Madalena, Galavant goes to rescue her before they wed. Instead of riding off into the sunset with him, she decides to go through with her marriage to King Richard, leaving the formerly-dashing knight heartbroken. After Princess Isabella, whose kingdom Valencia was conquered by Richard, convinces him to fight Richard to save Madalena and Isabella’s kingdom, Galavant sets off to reclaim his happy ending with Isabella and his squire Sid at his side.

While only two seasons, “Galavant” is a hilarious journey in an exciting world with surprisingly poignant characters and amazing songs.

“The Good Place”

While only the first three seasons are on Netflix, “The Good Place” has been critically acclaimed for its exploration of deeper meanings, such as ethics and what it truly means to be a good person, while being a laugh-filled adventure. The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop, who is recently deceased and new to the titular Good Place. The only problem? She’s not supposed to be there. After recruiting her assigned soulmate Chidi to help her keep the ruse going, Eleanor attempts to earn her place in “The Good Place.”

With spectacular twists, including a very famous one at the end of the first season, “The Good Place” is a well-crafted show that draws in its viewers with humor and an intriguing plot, before posing deep philosophical questions. The characters are both funny and relatable, even as we grow to understand why they led the lives that they did. If you haven’t already seen “The Good Place,” you really should give it a view.

“Adam Ruins Everything”

Beginning as a web series by CollegeHumor, “Adam Ruins Everything” is an educational comedy series starring Adam Connover. Episodes generally follow the same format, with a character believing a common misconception before Adam shows up to inform them of the truths surrounding the misconception that are generally not so pleasant. Episodes end, however, with a positive explanation and a way to improve lives for the better. While the show is rather zany, it is also a very credible series. Adam uses peer-reviewed sources and calls in experts on the field while the screen offers the citations and credentials of them respectively. With the rampant misinformation in the digital age, this series is a funny and helpful reminder about checking facts and your own misconceptions.

“You”

“You” is a psychological thriller series that follows stalker Joe Goldberg as he obsesses over aspiring writer Guinevere Beck, all in the hopes of gaining her love. The show quickly became a hit for Netflix and will be releasing a third season next year. The show has a creepy, dark tone that’s perfect for lovers of thrillers or horrors. It’ll keep you on the edge of your seat from the beginning until the very end.

“The Witcher”

Adapted from the book series of the same name, “The Witcher” follows Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Cirilla “Ciri” of Cintra as their lives slowly become intertwined. The show’s timeline is a bit muddled until you realize that all three characters are at different points in the timeline prior to meeting. The series is riveting and heart wrenching as the characters struggle to overcome and grow past their suffering. It also is the origin of the viral song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” sung by the show’s own bard, Jaskier.