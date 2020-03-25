Review: Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake” double album brings the Uzi back to the charts

Lil Uzi Vert is truly an eccentric artist. From his almost obsolete style choices, to his music, you can recognize the individuality that’s within everything he does. This new album, “Eternal Atake,” is an explicit representation of his uniqueness. Expressing his usual ideas of money, jewelry and cars, Uzi successfully created an album that doesn’t fail to deliver. This new record is a double album, with an amassment of 32 songs that span two discs. The deluxe album, “LUV vs. the World 2” is essentially a sequel to “Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World” which he released in 2016.

The record includes various artists, including prominent musicians such as Syd, 21 Savage, Chief Keef, Young Nudy, Future, Gunna and Young Thug. Each artist has an integral part in the album and allows for Uzi’s entire project to be even better than it already is.

I find myself repeating the tracks “Myron,” “Urgency” and “Lo Mein” specifically. They’re all different lyrically, but their sound and musical quality are the same. Each song is fast-paced and upbeat, making this a perfect album to play while taking a jog or jamming out in the car on the way to work.

“Urgency” takes Syd’s R&B groove and intertwines it with the liveliness of Uzi. “Lo Mein” adds intricate beats in the background that can be comparable to something Astro-like, similar to sounds you’d hear when you imagine spaceships and life beyond earth. The opening song, “Myron,” also includes similar sounds that are definitely alien to a non-Uzi listener. Collectively, the three songs add tasteful spunk to the album and wouldn’t be the same without them.

My favorite song out of both albums would have to be “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” a bonus track that’s offered on the second disc. The song was originally released as a single along with “That Way,” and it definitely became a prominent piece, even with all the other songs on the record. The song includes a “shuffle” dance, which adds to the upbeat and synthesized fun. Whenever it plays, I’m bound to get up and dance.

Despite the long gaps between Uzi’s various projects throughout his career, “Eternal Atake” takes the lead at being perhaps his best album thus far. There’s much anticipation as to what’s next, especially after the intensity of this album and its recurrence in the ears of many throughout the world.