Here are 10 songs to listen to while quarantined 

As the majority of us are stuck in quarantine, practicing social distancing in order to reduce the spread of the virus, here is a playlist to get you through the boredom and uncertainty you may be experiencing. Warning: it contains explicit language.

“Lovers Rock” – TV Girl

TV Girl is an artist that I just recently discovered, and this song was released all the way back in 2014. I truly wish that I heard it sooner. I believe what really pulls me into the song is its dramatic opening. I’ve never heard anything like it before, but it definitely fits the general vibes of the song. I love to listen to this when I’m reading or if I’m just relaxing at home.

“Treat People With Kindness” – Harry Styles

This song keeps me in an incredibly positive mindset. It reminds me, as the title suggests, to treat people with kindness, regardless of the way that they may treat you. It’s a song needed especially during current times, and its lyrical potency truly is unbeatable.

“Raggamuffin” – Koffee

If you’re a reggae fan, or if you love live music, then you’ll definitely enjoy “Raggamuffin,” one of Koffee’s best songs to date. I love to get up and dance to this song; it makes a great jam for when you’re doing any type of chore. Everyone knows that chores can be a bore at times, but with this song playing, that will never be the case.

“Best Interest” – Tyler, The Creator

I’m a lover of Tyler, The Creator, so I can never have a playlist without him. I can do just about anything to his music, whether it’s homework, reading, chores or just grooving to the beat of life.

“In My Room” – Frank Ocean

Similar to Tyler, the Creator, Frank Ocean is another favorite of mine. Since Ocean hasn’t really been releasing music other than “DHL” and “In My Room,” I have no choice but to play what I can. “In My Room” directly relates to the fact that I’m literally in my room during quarantine, and I love to listen to it at all times as well.

“SUGAR” – BROCKHAMPTON

“SUGAR” is the perfect song to sing along to. You’ll catch me singing every word. If you actively listen to BROCKHAMPTON, then you already know how great their music is. With the added musical genius of alternative singer Ryan Beatty, the song is even better than it once was.

“successful” – Ariana Grande

If you’re ever needing a reminder of the power that you hold as a human during this time, definitely listen to “successful.” This upbeat anthem inspires you to get back into productivity, whether academically or creatively. We are all young and successful, and Ariana Grande does a great job of reiterating that.

“Holy Terrain” – FKA Twigs

The audaciousness of FKA Twigs’ alternative music combined with the heat of Future’s rap allowed for a powerful song to be created. As a lover of both alternative and rap music, this makes the perfect song for me. If you’re like me, then this song is definitely for you.

“Vitamins” – Qveen Herby

Bass heavy “Vitamins” is the best high-energy workout song. Although I don’t work out often, you can definitely get all the energy needed to do that with this song. If you’re not a very active person, then definitely get to dancing. Qveen Herby gives all the energy you need, no matter what you may need it for.

“Magnolia” – Playboi Carti

Who doesn’t love Playboi Carti? The last song on this playlist hands down deserves to go to Carti. Carti Raps, “In New York I Milly Rock/Hide it in my sock,” meaning you’ll get a chance to bust out your moves while in your home. In times like this, it’s definitely good to remain positive. Dancing is one of those ways to get up and bring joy into your life, and “Magnolia” helps you do that in a crazy yet fun way.

In all, these songs give you the space to dance, work out, relax and more. If you’re ever looking for something new, listen to these songs. Most importantly, remember to stay optimistic and positive and especially to stay safe.