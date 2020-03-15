Breaking: Classes suspended until March 23, moving online until April 3

Classes have been canceled until March 23 to give professors time to transition online, according to an email from President Bill Underwood. After that, all courses will be delivered online.

The university will make a decision about whether or not to remain online for the remainder of the semester by April 3.

All student services, including residence halls and dining areas, will remain available due to concerns voiced by students and parents.

“Many students in our residential community in Macon do not have the option of leaving,” Underwood said. “Some have nowhere to go. Some don’t currently have a home to which they can return.”

Prior to the announcement, The Cluster polled 317 students about their plans concerning COVID-19. Almost 65% said they intended to transition to online instruction and about 58% said they would remain on campus.

Students who decide to return home have been asked by Underwood to contact the Office of the Dean of Students at (478) 301-2685 to inform the university of their plans.

Students in the School of Medicine, College of Pharmacy, College of Nursing and College of Health Professions were directed to their respective deans to learn more about how they will proceed, according to the email.



“I am grateful to the many of you who have exercised grace, patience, and understanding as we have worked through the myriad problems associated with reducing the unintended adverse consequences of moving forward with measures designed to address the spread of this new strain of coronavirus,” Underwood said.

Mercer has started a 24/7 hotline for students who have any questions or concerns at (478) 301-7425. The number connects students to the university’s School of Medicine physician practice group.

Mercer communications can be found on the COVID-19 page on their website.



The Cluster will continue to report any developments with the University’s plans.