Theatre Macon’s Youth Artists’ Company presents “YAC Follies,” a musical showcase

Theatre Macon is putting on a musical showcase featuring their Youth Artists’ Company. Titled “YAC Follies,” the showcase is a mashup of songs from shows that have been performed by YAC in years past.

“The show is a celebration of the past 30 years of the Youth Actors’ (now Artists’) Company and the effect it has had on the lives of so many youth in our community,” said Richard Frazier, artistic director of Theatre Macon.

The performances are made up of songs from over 25 different musicals.

Casting and script writing for the show began in December of 2019. Over the course of the past several months, the children have been getting ready for the show, which opened Feb. 21. There are 36 children cast in the show, ranging from 10 years old to 18 years old, all of whom are alumni of the YAC program.

Frazier said he is very excited for the show, particularly for the last two performances. The performances will be led by the children, but several other alumni of Theatre Macon will also be on stage.

“We have a number of alumni performances throughout the production, as well as one of the former YAC directors who will be coming back to perform,” he said.

The idea for this show came about because Frazier wanted to highlight Theatre Macon’s history while also showcasing the amazing talent of Theatre Macon’s community.



“The idea was to not only bring back together YAC alumni from the past 30 years, but to also showcase the incredibly talented YAC members we have at Theatre Macon right now,” Frazier said. “The other objective for this project is to showcase to our community the positive effects of theatre education and youth theatre on our community and on the individuals who are apart of it.”

A folly is another name for a musical review, which gave rise to the name for the show.



“I really wanted to make this a celebration of all things YAC and bring together as many facets of YAC from the last 30 years. And thus YAC 30th Anniversary Follies was born!” Frazier said.

The show will run until March 1. Tickets can be purchased on Theatre Macon’s website, or at the door before each performance. Tickets cost $10 for students and children and $25 for adults without a student ID.