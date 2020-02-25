Bears win 106-66 against the Samford Bulldogs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 9 + 9? Send Email Cancel

Mercer’s male basketball team had one of their best games of the season against the Samford Bulldogs on Feb. 19 with a 40 point lead in the final score.

This was the Bears’ 14th win over the Bulldogs. The team also had 30 assists in the game, beating Mercer’s previous record of 28 set in 2013.

The 40-point difference is the largest this season for the Bears over another Division 1 school, and the 106 points put up was the highest this season.

“Our guys did a great job of sharing the basketball and finding the open man,” Coach Greg Gary told Mercer Athletics postgame. “We did a tremendous job of moving and shooting shots in rhythm. We have to continue to do that.”

Jeff Gary shot 32 points, beating his previous best of 18 earlier in the season against Florida Gulf coast. He also shot eight three-pointers to tie the record of three-pointers in Hawkins Arena.

Djordje Dimitrijevic also tied his career high of 10 assists and maintained a second career double-double.

The bigger surprise of the game came from freshman James Glisson lll who beat his career-high of 21 points. He also had a steal that resulted in a fast break and dunk that made the play of the game in the second half.

The Bears kept the winning streak going and traveled to Chattanooga for an important SoCon game. The team won 85-80 with Gary and Maciej Bender scoring 17 to account for the top scorers.

“To win on the road is a very good win for us. I’m proud of this team,” Coach Greg Gary told Mercer Athletics postgame. “They’re doing a good job of buying in and playing together.”

The team has two more games this season before the start of the SoCon tournament. They will face the Citadel in South Carolina on Feb. 26th and come home for the last game of the season against Wofford on Feb. 29th.