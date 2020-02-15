MerServe plans “Spring Break for Service”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 5 + 4? Send Email Cancel

Mercer students plan to give back to their community through numerous service projects held during MerServe’s “Spring Break for Service” event March 1-4.

The event took months of planning by the MerServe team, which includes students Regina Liu and Anzley Jameson, who are special service coordinators. Liu, a senior biology student, has been involved with MerServe since her sophomore year, while Jameson, a sophomore biochemistry student, is in her first year on the executive board.

“I really like the idea of connecting our students with our community and to help mobilize volunteers and a greater effort to contribute and to serve to the community,” Liu said.

“Spring Break for Service” has been a MerServe tradition for several years, Liu said. This year, the four-day event is centered around hunger and homelessness in Macon’s community.

“Three of (the days) have service events with them so far and it’s like two service events a day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon,” Jameson said. “It’s all-day service.”

Service projects will be held at sites like the Middle Georgia Food Bank and the Fuller Center.

“It’s really fun to kind of go out and interact with people I wouldn’t otherwise see in the community because I’m kind of located, centralized here on campus,” Jameson said.

Backpack Buddies is another initiative that is included in “Spring Break for Service” this year.

Backpack Buddies is a project that aims to provide children who are experiencing food insecurity with a reliable source of food during the weekdays and weekends. Volunteers will help pack food for children through Backpack Buddies, and others in the community at the Middle Georgia Food Bank. At the Fuller Center, volunteers will help renovate houses.

“Those (organizations) are the nearest and dearest to my heart because I’m personally an advocate for combating food insecurity,” Liu said. “Having the opportunity to really go out and pack food for children and pack food for families who are otherwise hungry. I think it’s a great opportunity.”

Feb. 3-7 was “Hunger and Homelessness” week through MerServe, during which a Food Bank Friday and the Oxfam Hunger Banquet were planned. In the upcoming weeks, MerServe will provide more service opportunities for students, including Service Saturdays.

“We want the students to actually really connect with the community and to gain a deeper understanding of the topics that we have for the ‘Spring Break for Service,’” Liu said.

Students who want to be involved can find information for “Spring Break for Service” and other MerServe events on Bear Pulse and MerServe’s Facebook and Instagram.