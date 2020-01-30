Bear Card not working? The new digital Bear Card could be to blame

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students across campus have been noticing that their physical Bear Cards are no longer working. Associate Vice President for Auxiliary Services Ken Boyer said in an email to The Cluster that this change isn’t completely unexpected.

“When the Mobile Bear Card was announced it clearly stated that cardholders could only have one valid Credential at a time. During the launch period cardholders were able to test the mobile Credential and decide which format they wanted to use,” Boyer said. “Now that the initial launch is over and as we prepare to launch the program to include Android devices an audit is being done to make sure that only one Credential is valid.”

Boyer also said that the only people who will be affected by this audit are those who previously had access to both a physical Bear Card and a digital Bear Card.

Students who still need to choose between the two formats can do so by contacting the Bear Card office at 478-301-2929. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.